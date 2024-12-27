Left Menu

FDA Proposes Stricter Testing for Talc in Cosmetics: A Step Towards Consumer Safety

The FDA has proposed a rule requiring enhanced testing of talc-containing cosmetics for asbestos to ensure consumer safety. This move follows lawsuits alleging cancer links with talc-based products and mixed research evidence. J&J faces numerous lawsuits and controversy over their talc baby powder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 06:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move aimed at reassuring consumers, the Food and Drug Administration has proposed a new federal rule mandating more rigorous testing for asbestos in talc-containing cosmetics. This proposal is a response to years of consumer lawsuits and ongoing safety concerns surrounding talc-based products.

The history of litigation, particularly against Johnson & Johnson, highlights the alleged links between talc in baby powder and cancer, despite mixed research findings. Talc, a mineral used in cosmetics for moisture absorption and texture enhancement, is often mined near asbestos deposits, raising contamination fears.

Recent FDA tests found no asbestos in over 150 cosmetic samples. Nonetheless, a 2023 law prompted the FDA to set new industry standards, aiming to mitigate health risks. Meanwhile, J&J proposes settling lawsuits for $8 billion while maintaining product safety claims despite legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

