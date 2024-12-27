Kosovo Detects First Monkeypox Case: Key Developments

Kosovo health officials announced on Friday the detection of the country's inaugural monkeypox case, as a man recently traveled back from Africa. The individual, a 30-year-old Kosovo citizen, was hospitalized on December 24 after his return from a West African nation, per the Institute of Public Health, which has not disclosed the specific country involved.

The patient exhibited symptoms such as fever, chills, and skin changes on his face and hands. Authorities confirmed that his condition is currently stable. Efforts are underway to trace everyone who came in contact with the patient, with recommendations for infection prevention and control measures disseminated, according to the health institute's statement.

The World Health Organization reiterated in late November that the mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. This is following the declaration of an emergency in August, when a new strain of monkeypox advanced from the heavily afflicted Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)