Silent Suffering: Hostages in Gaza Amidst Chaos

A report by the Israeli Health Ministry details the harrowing conditions faced by hostages held in Gaza. Subjected to torture, including sexual and psychological abuse, starvation, and medical neglect, their plight is highlighted in a document set to be presented to the United Nations.

Updated: 29-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new report released by the Israeli Health Ministry reveals the severe abuse endured by over 100 hostages held in Gaza. This document, slated for United Nations submission, uncovers torture methods such as sexual abuse, starvation, and medical neglect.

The report draws from interviews with medical and welfare teams tending to the hostages, who were freed during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas. The accounts describe disturbing instances of children and teenagers being bound, beaten, and branded, while adults faced isolation, starvation, and sexual assault.

Despite Hamas' denials of mistreatment, Israeli authorities push forward in efforts to cease the conflict and free remaining captives. Meanwhile, Israel investigates claims of Palestinian detainee abuse. The ongoing conflict has devastated Gaza, with substantial loss of civilian lives on both sides.

