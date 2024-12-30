Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: A Rollercoaster Year for Global Currencies

The dollar maintained its strong position as global currencies closed out a year marked by varying central bank policies. Supported by rising U.S. yields, the dollar index rose by 6.5% in 2024. The Japanese yen hit five-month lows, reflecting broader currency trends despite potential intervention to stabilize its decline.

Updated: 30-12-2024 15:25 IST
The dollar's stability was evident on Monday as global currencies marked the end of a tumultuous year shaped by divergent central bank strategies. The dollar index saw a modest uptick, reflecting gains that positioned the greenback for a stronger end-of-year close.

With the U.S. yields rising, the dollar index observed a 6.5% increase over the year, defying predictions of future weakening. Analyst Chris Weston noted the unexpected durability of the dollar amidst President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated pro-growth and inflationary policies.

In contrast, the yen's performance highlighted concerns as it hovered around five-month lows. Despite potential Japanese intervention, the currency struggled against the dollar, influenced by the Federal Reserve's caution over future rate cuts and the BOJ's steady interest rate policies.

