French Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Stable Post-Surgery After Terrifying Crash

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is stable after brain surgery following a fall during World Cup training in Bormio. Sarrazin was airlifted to hospital, where he underwent surgery for an intracranial haematoma. His recovery will be lengthy, but his condition is reassuring according to the French Ski Federation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:59 IST
French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has been declared stable and has left intensive care following successful brain surgery. The operation was conducted to drain a bleed following his fall during a World Cup downhill practice in Bormio, Italy, according to the French Ski Federation (FFS).

Sarrazin was transported by helicopter to the hospital after he lost control during a training run, leading to a severe fall. The athlete underwent an emergency procedure to address an intracranial haematoma on the same day.

Despite the severity of the accident, medical evaluations assure that there are no additional injuries apart from knee and foot pain. Sarrazin's full recovery is expected to take some time, and he may be transferred back to France soon.

