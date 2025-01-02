French Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Stable Post-Surgery After Terrifying Crash

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has been declared stable and has left intensive care following successful brain surgery. The operation was conducted to drain a bleed following his fall during a World Cup downhill practice in Bormio, Italy, according to the French Ski Federation (FFS).

Sarrazin was transported by helicopter to the hospital after he lost control during a training run, leading to a severe fall. The athlete underwent an emergency procedure to address an intracranial haematoma on the same day.

Despite the severity of the accident, medical evaluations assure that there are no additional injuries apart from knee and foot pain. Sarrazin's full recovery is expected to take some time, and he may be transferred back to France soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)