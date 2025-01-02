Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Brave Fight for a Tuberculosis-Free Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a campaign to involve senior citizens, including retired IAS and IPS officers, as 'Nikshay Mitras' to help eradicate tuberculosis in the state. The initiative aims to bolster awareness and support for TB patients, contributing significantly to India's mission of a TB-free nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a campaign engaging retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, and educationists to help the state achieve a tuberculosis-free status. Dubbed 'Nikshay Mitras', these senior citizens are tasked with raising public awareness and supporting efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), as outlined in an official statement.

In a meeting convened on Thursday, Adityanath emphasized the crucial role of their cooperation for the campaign's success, highlighting that a strong nation stems from a healthy populace. He noted the urgent need to eliminate TB, referencing the World Health Organization's global goal for 2030 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 2025 target for India.

Adityanath detailed the progress in Uttar Pradesh, with TB testing rates quadrupling and treatment success rates rising from 79% to 92%. Initiatives like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana have disbursed over Rs 775 crore to support 27 lakh TB patients. The campaign seeks to identify undiagnosed cases, reduce mortality, and protect healthy individuals from infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

