Force Motors Secures Major Order for Ambulances

Force Motors Ltd has received an order to deliver 2,429 BS-VI diesel ambulances to Uttar Pradesh's Medical Health and Family Welfare Department. The order is expected to be completed between December 2024 and March 2025. Following the announcement, Force Motors' stock price rose significantly on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:07 IST
The ambulances are engineered for Covid-19 patient transportation with a driver partition Image Credit: ANI
Force Motors Ltd has announced a significant new order, receiving a request to supply 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulances to the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department in Uttar Pradesh.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing that the delivery is slated to be carried out between December 2024 and March 2025, though the financial details of the order have not been disclosed.

In response to the news, Force Motors' shares experienced a notable increase, climbing over 8.69 percent to close at Rs 7,208 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

