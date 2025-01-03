Surgeon General Pushes for Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels

The U.S. Surgeon General has called for new warnings on alcoholic drinks about the cancer risks they pose, signaling a potential regulatory shift similar to that of tobacco products.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy emphasized that alcohol consumption is linked to seven cancer types, including breast, colon, and liver cancer, yet many Americans are unaware of these risks. Current guidelines limit alcohol to two drinks per day for men and one for women, but Murthy's report suggests revisiting these recommendations.

The advisory has sent shockwaves through the alcohol industry, briefly affecting share prices of major producers. Final decisions, including possible labeling changes, will depend on Congress, but the advisory aligns with the Surgeon General's historic approach to tobacco regulation.

