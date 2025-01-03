Surgeon General Calls for Alcohol Cancer Warning Labels

The U.S. Surgeon General has suggested that alcohol should come with cancer risk warnings on its labels, aiming to raise awareness about alcohol's link to seven types of cancer, including breast, colon, and liver cancer. This proposal could lead to more stringent regulations akin to those seen in the tobacco industry.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy underscored that while the current dietary guidelines permit limited alcohol consumption, these guidelines need reevaluation to better inform consumers of the associated health risks. Health organizations, including the World Health Organization, have echoed concerns, suggesting that any level of alcohol consumption poses health risks.

While some alcohol producers remain silent on the proposition, the stocks of major companies like Diageo and Heineken saw declines following the announcement. As the Biden administration nears its end, the potential policy shift remains in limbo, and it may be the incoming administration that decides its fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)