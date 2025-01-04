Surgeon General Calls for Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels
The U.S. Surgeon General recommends cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages. Alcohol increases the risk of multiple cancers. Changes to labels need Congressional approval. Surgeon General's proposals recall historical tobacco regulations. Industry responses vary, with concerns about long-term impacts and falling sales as health-conscious trends grow.
In a bold move, the U.S. Surgeon General has called for cancer warnings on alcoholic drinks, mirroring past tobacco regulations. This highlights the increased risk of several cancers from alcohol consumption, a fact many consumers remain unaware of, according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Murthy's statement has put pressure on the alcohol industry, affecting company shares like Diageo and Pernod Ricard. The industry faces uncertainty about the adoption of these recommendations, especially as new administrative changes loom.
The proposal for label changes needs Congressional approval, harking back to the 1964 Surgeon General report on smoking. Analysts predict gradual regulatory adjustments rather than immediate economic impacts, as alcohol producers adapt to changing consumer health preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
