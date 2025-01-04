Left Menu

Surgeon General Calls for Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels

The U.S. Surgeon General recommends cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages. Alcohol increases the risk of multiple cancers. Changes to labels need Congressional approval. Surgeon General's proposals recall historical tobacco regulations. Industry responses vary, with concerns about long-term impacts and falling sales as health-conscious trends grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:32 IST
Surgeon General Calls for Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, the U.S. Surgeon General has called for cancer warnings on alcoholic drinks, mirroring past tobacco regulations. This highlights the increased risk of several cancers from alcohol consumption, a fact many consumers remain unaware of, according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Murthy's statement has put pressure on the alcohol industry, affecting company shares like Diageo and Pernod Ricard. The industry faces uncertainty about the adoption of these recommendations, especially as new administrative changes loom.

The proposal for label changes needs Congressional approval, harking back to the 1964 Surgeon General report on smoking. Analysts predict gradual regulatory adjustments rather than immediate economic impacts, as alcohol producers adapt to changing consumer health preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025