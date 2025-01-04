Surgeon General Calls for Cancer Warnings on Alcohol Labels

In a bold move, the U.S. Surgeon General has called for cancer warnings on alcoholic drinks, mirroring past tobacco regulations. This highlights the increased risk of several cancers from alcohol consumption, a fact many consumers remain unaware of, according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Murthy's statement has put pressure on the alcohol industry, affecting company shares like Diageo and Pernod Ricard. The industry faces uncertainty about the adoption of these recommendations, especially as new administrative changes loom.

The proposal for label changes needs Congressional approval, harking back to the 1964 Surgeon General report on smoking. Analysts predict gradual regulatory adjustments rather than immediate economic impacts, as alcohol producers adapt to changing consumer health preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)