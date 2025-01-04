U.S. Health Initiatives: Bird Flu Funding, Alcohol Cancer Risks, and Food Policies

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $306 million to strengthen bird flu monitoring efforts. This move comes as the country grapples with the spread of the virus among dairy herds and farm workers, and after reporting its first severe human case linked to avian influenza.

In other health-related actions, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a call for warning labels on alcoholic beverages to inform consumers about their cancer risks. The advisory highlights the potential connection between alcohol consumption and seven cancer types, urging greater awareness among the public.

Additionally, California Governor Gavin Newsom is spearheading an initiative to combat ultra-processed foods. His executive order targets sugary beverages and synthetic food dyes, emphasizing the importance of fresh food access, funded by state healthcare resources, to improve public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)