Healthcare Milestone: SEBAASHRAY Touches Lives in Diamond Harbour

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee announced that on the third day of the SEBAASHRAY health outreach program, 11,388 individuals received free medical care in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.

The initiative, launched by Banerjee on January 2, intends to reach over 23 lakh people within 75 days, offering free healthcare services across the region.

Through a social media post, Banerjee highlighted the program's success, noting that 7,053 diagnostic tests were performed, essential medications were given to 6,537 people, and 253 patients were referred for advanced care, symbolizing a commitment to people-first governance.

