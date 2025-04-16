Tensions Rise Over Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal

In an escalating dispute over the Waqf Amendment Act, notable Muslim clerics and religious leaders assembled at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium to engage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The aim was to deliberate on the implications of the Act, which has incited dissatisfaction within the Muslim community regarding its effect on Waqf properties.

Ahmed Hasan Imran, a former Trinamool Congress MP, affirmed the legitimacy of the protests, criticizing the government for allegedly coercing the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Imran claimed, 'The entire Muslim population believes this Bill is unjustly imposed. Muslims deserve control over their properties,' as dissatisfaction continues to grow.

Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi insisted on dialogue for resolution, questioning the government's motives against the Waqf Board, likening it to Hindu temple trust management, and seeking fairness and discussion. Meanwhile, Mohammed Naim Khalifa highlighted communal harmony in West Bengal, asserting non-Muslim support for the protest and expecting peace if the law is repealed.

Murshidabad has been a hotspot of unrest, with protests against the Act turning violent, leading to three deaths and numerous injuries. The police have arrested 150 individuals following the violence, and deployed additional forces to ensure stability.

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of backing protesters, while criticizing TMC MP Bapi Halder for aggressive statements towards opponents of Waqf property actions. Police efforts to maintain peace by debunking rumors and enforcing law and order are ongoing.

According to ADG Supratim Sarkar of South Bengal Police, stability has returned to the region with joint forces maintaining order and a control room established for public support. Authorities encourage remaining vigilant against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)