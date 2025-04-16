Shiv Sena Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amidst Rising Violence
The Shiv Sena criticized the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee over violent protests against the new Waqf law. Alleging that the Trinamool Congress is a passive observer, the party called for President's rule in the state, citing concerns for Hindu citizens and questioning the silence of the INDIA bloc.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has launched a scathing attack on the government of West Bengal, led by Mamata Banerjee, following violent incidents linked to protests against the newly amended Waqf law. This comes as the party demands the imposition of President's rule in the state.
Alleging that Hindus in West Bengal are living under duress, the Eknath Shinde faction accused the Trinamool Congress of being passive amidst the turmoil. Notably, the party cited the silence of INDIA bloc allies, raising questions about their loyalty. Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member from Thane, lambasted the TMC and called for decisive action.
Despite the escalating violence, including several deaths and damage to property, Shiv Sena intends to send a delegation to West Bengal to offer solace and support to affected families. The silence from key figures like M K Stalin and Rahul Gandhi was also criticized, suggesting an underlying fear of Mamata Banerjee's response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Others should learn religious discipline from Hindus; Maha Kumbh with 66 crore devotees saw no incident of crimes: CM Adityanath tells PTI.
Haiti Unrest: Kenyan Officers Wounded Amid Mounting Gang Violence
Haryana's Crackdown on Gun Culture Songs: A Fair Fight Against Violence Glorification
Amendment of Waqf Law Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha
Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required: Rijiju.