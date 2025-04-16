Shiv Sena Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amidst Rising Violence

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has launched a scathing attack on the government of West Bengal, led by Mamata Banerjee, following violent incidents linked to protests against the newly amended Waqf law. This comes as the party demands the imposition of President's rule in the state.

Alleging that Hindus in West Bengal are living under duress, the Eknath Shinde faction accused the Trinamool Congress of being passive amidst the turmoil. Notably, the party cited the silence of INDIA bloc allies, raising questions about their loyalty. Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member from Thane, lambasted the TMC and called for decisive action.

Despite the escalating violence, including several deaths and damage to property, Shiv Sena intends to send a delegation to West Bengal to offer solace and support to affected families. The silence from key figures like M K Stalin and Rahul Gandhi was also criticized, suggesting an underlying fear of Mamata Banerjee's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)