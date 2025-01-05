Left Menu

Swift Action in Vascular Care: Saving Limbs, Saving Lives

Peripheral artery disease often leads to severe complications, including amputations, especially in those with chronic limb-threatening ischaemia. The NHS in the UK has improved its approach, reducing amputation rates significantly by adopting rapid-response clinics and advanced surgical techniques. Increasing awareness of this disease is imperative to prevent unnecessary amputations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:21 IST
Swift Action in Vascular Care: Saving Limbs, Saving Lives
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the UK, peripheral artery disease is causing alarm as it leads to thousands of amputations annually, especially among diabetes patients. Recent measures by the NHS have been successful in reducing these figures, thanks to advanced procedures and clinics aimed at quickly addressing the condition.

The disease, characterized by the narrowing of leg arteries, affects over 10% of UK citizens over the age of 65. Due to low public awareness, many cases escalate to the severe stage, necessitating amputations — a reality marked by a grim survival rate.

A recent study reveals significant improvements in patient outcomes when modern surgical techniques and rapid-response clinics are employed, yet emphasizes the urgent need for increased awareness and early treatment to further reduce amputation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025