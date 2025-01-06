Indonesia Launches Ambitious Nutrition Drive to Combat Child Malnutrition

Indonesia has undertaken an ambitious USD 28 million project aimed at alleviating malnutrition and stunting among nearly 90 million children and pregnant women. Critics, however, question the affordability of this large-scale initiative.

President Prabowo Subianto's Free Nutritious Meal program, a key campaign promise, seeks to combat the growth stunting affecting over 21% of Indonesian children under five. This strategy is intended to foster economic growth and agricultural productivity while targeting a "Golden Indonesia" generation by 2045.

While the program is projected to cost 450 trillion rupiah, the newly formed National Nutrition Agency has budgeted USD 4.3 billion up to 2025 to meet annual targets without breaching the 3% GDP deficit limit. Yet, there are concerns from investors about the potential fiscal strain and impact on Indonesia's broader economic goals.

