Indonesia Launches Ambitious Nutrition Drive to Combat Child Malnutrition

Indonesia's government has initiated a USD 28 million project to mitigate malnutrition and stunting in nearly 90 million children and pregnant women. Despite concerns about affordability, the Free Nutritious Meal program aims to deliver daily meals to students and support a long-term vision for improved national human resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has undertaken an ambitious USD 28 million project aimed at alleviating malnutrition and stunting among nearly 90 million children and pregnant women. Critics, however, question the affordability of this large-scale initiative.

President Prabowo Subianto's Free Nutritious Meal program, a key campaign promise, seeks to combat the growth stunting affecting over 21% of Indonesian children under five. This strategy is intended to foster economic growth and agricultural productivity while targeting a "Golden Indonesia" generation by 2045.

While the program is projected to cost 450 trillion rupiah, the newly formed National Nutrition Agency has budgeted USD 4.3 billion up to 2025 to meet annual targets without breaching the 3% GDP deficit limit. Yet, there are concerns from investors about the potential fiscal strain and impact on Indonesia's broader economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

