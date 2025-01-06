Karnataka Responds to Human Metapneumovirus Cases, Urges Public to Stay Calm
The Karnataka government reassured the public following two Human Metapneumovirus cases, stating the virus is not highly transmissible like COVID-19. The virus mainly affects children with symptoms akin to the cold. Preventive measures include maintaining hygiene and avoiding contact with sick individuals.
In response to two reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state, the Karnataka government reassured the public, emphasizing that the virus is not as transmissible as COVID-19.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) noted that the virus primarily impacts children, manifesting as infections similar to the common cold. Hospitals have been directed to report cases exhibiting influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).
To curb the spread, the public is advised to cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing, frequently wash hands with soap, and avoid public spaces if symptomatic. There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV; care focuses on symptom relief.
