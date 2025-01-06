Uttar Pradesh Leads in Ayushman Bharat Registrations

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leader in hospital registrations under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced on Monday. The state now boasts the highest number of registered hospitals in India, with a total of 5,834 facilities, including 2,949 government and 2,885 private institutions.

The health insurance scheme provides beneficiaries with free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh, Pathak emphasized. He instructed authorities to maximize coverage for eligible patients, thereby enhancing healthcare access across the state. All state-run medical colleges, district hospitals, and community health centers have joined the initiative, according to an official statement.

As of December 10, 2024, Ayushman cards have been issued to 5.13 crore beneficiaries out of 7.43 crore eligible individuals, positioning Uttar Pradesh at the forefront nationally. To ensure efficient service delivery, the government has appointed a Beneficiary Facilitation Agency and deployed Ayushman Mitras at hospitals. This effort aims to provide healthcare services closer to beneficiaries' homes, Pathak noted.

