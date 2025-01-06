Fraudulent Kidney Transplant Scam Uncovered

Authorities have registered a case against four individuals accused of deceiving a man out of Rs 13.60 lakh with the false promise of arranging a kidney transplant for his brother, police reported on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that Dinesh Kumar Yadav from Kamalpur village lodged a complaint, alleging that the group, led by Ajay Kumar of Bhadohi district, demanded Rs 20 lakh for the transplant, of which Rs 13.60 lakh was paid as an advance.

Despite the payment, no medical arrangements were made for the ailing brother. The police have listed Ajay Kumar and his associates Rajesh Ram Nihor, Tripti Bhaskar, and Pratima Sankatha as accused, and arrests are forthcoming as investigations continue.

