Fraudulent Kidney Transplant Scam Uncovered

A case has been filed against four individuals accused of defrauding a man of Rs 13.60 lakh under the guise of arranging a kidney transplant for his brother. The victim, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, reported the scam after no treatment was provided. Authorities are investigating and pursuing arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have registered a case against four individuals accused of deceiving a man out of Rs 13.60 lakh with the false promise of arranging a kidney transplant for his brother, police reported on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that Dinesh Kumar Yadav from Kamalpur village lodged a complaint, alleging that the group, led by Ajay Kumar of Bhadohi district, demanded Rs 20 lakh for the transplant, of which Rs 13.60 lakh was paid as an advance.

Despite the payment, no medical arrangements were made for the ailing brother. The police have listed Ajay Kumar and his associates Rajesh Ram Nihor, Tripti Bhaskar, and Pratima Sankatha as accused, and arrests are forthcoming as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

