Rising Respiratory Woes: Mumbai’s Battle Against Air Pollution and Fluctuating Temperatures

Respiratory issues in Mumbai are ramping up, as doctors link this to fluctuating temperatures, air pollution, and ongoing COVID concerns. Allergic coughs, flu, and asthma are becoming more common, exacerbated by unpredictable weather conditions and fluctuating wind patterns experienced since December 2024.

Experts from Lilavati Hospital and Zynova Shalby Hospital emphasize preventive measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, and vaccination for flu and pneumonia to combat the influx of respiratory distress cases. Notably, doctors report a 50% surge in such cases, particularly affecting individuals aged 35-65, and even children as young as 5.

Amidst calls for vigilance, medical experts like Dr. Harish Chafle from Gleneagles Hospitals stress timely check-ups for vulnerable groups. He warns that air pollution and abrupt temperature changes impose a significant risk on respiratory health, urging heightened awareness and proactive health strategies for those with pre-existing conditions.

