Rising Approval: Claudia Sheinbaum's Impactful Start in Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum enjoys a strong 78% approval rating, according to a poll by the newspaper El Financiero. The survey reflects confidence in the leftist leader's social aid initiatives and economic strategies amidst her first 100 days in office.

The poll, surveying 800 adults by phone with a 3.5% margin of error, found that 36% of participants felt her administration was better than anticipated, while 42% said it met their expectations exactly. Notably, the survey indicated areas of public disappointment in her governance of public safety and corruption.

Sheinbaum, hailed as Mexico's first female president, secured her position with a landslide victory in the June 2 elections. Her leadership journey is closely watched, given her mentorship under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

