India's Vigilant Response to Human Metapneumovirus Cases
The Indian government, led by Health Minister J P Nadda, is monitoring Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases closely. Although cases have been reported in a few states, experts state HMPV is not new, with no significant increase observed. Surveillance systems across the country remain vigilant.
As India records cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Union Health Minister J P Nadda assures the public that the situation is under close observation, and there's no cause for alarm.
HMPV, identified in 2001 and globally circulating, hasn't shown a surge in India, according to the latest reviews by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This vigilance comes after recent reports from China.
The Health Ministry remains committed to monitoring developments through consistent surveillance efforts. Recent cases in Karnataka and Gujarat demonstrate the national preparedness to tackle respiratory illnesses effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
