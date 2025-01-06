Consint.AI Secures Rs 5 Crore for Scaling Healthtech Innovations

Healthtech startup Consint.AI has successfully secured Rs 5 crore in a funding round spearheaded by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The Noida-based company aims to channel these funds towards expanding operations, refining its Generative AI Feature Suite, enhancing fraud detection, claims processing, and personalized healthcare delivery.

In addition, the funding will aid in team growth, infrastructure advancements, and research efforts, fortifying Consint.AI's industry stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)