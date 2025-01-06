Left Menu

Consint.AI Secures Rs 5 Crore for Scaling Healthtech Innovations

Consint.AI, a healthtech startup specializing in healthcare fraud and risk management, has raised Rs 5 crore with support from Equanimity Ventures and Seafund. The funds will be used to enhance operations, expand sales, develop AI feature suites, and improve infrastructure to support its innovative healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:13 IST
Consint.AI Secures Rs 5 Crore for Scaling Healthtech Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

Healthtech startup Consint.AI has successfully secured Rs 5 crore in a funding round spearheaded by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The Noida-based company aims to channel these funds towards expanding operations, refining its Generative AI Feature Suite, enhancing fraud detection, claims processing, and personalized healthcare delivery.

In addition, the funding will aid in team growth, infrastructure advancements, and research efforts, fortifying Consint.AI's industry stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025