Consint.AI Secures Rs 5 Crore for Scaling Healthtech Innovations
Consint.AI, a healthtech startup specializing in healthcare fraud and risk management, has raised Rs 5 crore with support from Equanimity Ventures and Seafund. The funds will be used to enhance operations, expand sales, develop AI feature suites, and improve infrastructure to support its innovative healthcare solutions.
Healthtech startup Consint.AI has successfully secured Rs 5 crore in a funding round spearheaded by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.
The Noida-based company aims to channel these funds towards expanding operations, refining its Generative AI Feature Suite, enhancing fraud detection, claims processing, and personalized healthcare delivery.
In addition, the funding will aid in team growth, infrastructure advancements, and research efforts, fortifying Consint.AI's industry stance.
