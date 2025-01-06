Left Menu

Vigilance Urged Amid HMPV Reports Across Indian States

Rajasthan's Health Minister urges vigilance amid minor Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Indian states, highlighting negligible spread and non-fatal nature. Medical officers remain alert, and five specialized labs are ready for testing. Union Health Ministry affirms readiness for handling respiratory illnesses linked to the virus, in circulation since 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:32 IST
Vigilance Urged Amid HMPV Reports Across Indian States
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, assures the public there's no need to panic over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) despite reports of cases in several states. Precautionary measures are in place, with medical officers across Rajasthan instructed to stay vigilant.

Recent HMPV cases include two infants from Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two children in Tamil Nadu. Notably, a child from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, now in Ahmedabad, shows normal condition after testing positive. Experts trace the virus's presence back to 2001, emphasizing its non-fatal impact.

The Union Health Ministry, during a video conference with state health officials, reaffirmed the virus's limited spread and safety. Medical facilities, including five VRDL labs in Rajasthan, are prepared to test HMPV cases, ensuring thorough investigation and response. No cases have emerged in Rajasthan yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025