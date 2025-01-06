Vigilance Urged Amid HMPV Reports Across Indian States

Rajasthan's Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, assures the public there's no need to panic over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) despite reports of cases in several states. Precautionary measures are in place, with medical officers across Rajasthan instructed to stay vigilant.

Recent HMPV cases include two infants from Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two children in Tamil Nadu. Notably, a child from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, now in Ahmedabad, shows normal condition after testing positive. Experts trace the virus's presence back to 2001, emphasizing its non-fatal impact.

The Union Health Ministry, during a video conference with state health officials, reaffirmed the virus's limited spread and safety. Medical facilities, including five VRDL labs in Rajasthan, are prepared to test HMPV cases, ensuring thorough investigation and response. No cases have emerged in Rajasthan yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)