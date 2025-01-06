Left Menu

HMPV Cases Emerge, Authorities Reassure Public

Five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections have been reported in India, including two infants in Bengaluru. The government reassures the public not to panic, stating the virus strains are not life-threatening. Precautionary measures have been advised to prevent further spread of respiratory illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has reported five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as health officials work to monitor and contain the situation. Both state and union government authorities have assured citizens that there is no immediate reason for concern, emphasizing that the virus strains are not considered life-threatening.

In Bengaluru, two infants diagnosed with HMPV have shown signs of recovery after being treated for bronchopneumonia. At the same time, the state health department has issued an advisory for the public to practice general precautionary measures to avoid further transmission of the respiratory virus, which is likened to the common cold in its effects.

The Karnataka government has taken proactive steps, directing health and medical education departments to ensure preventive actions. Officials stress the importance of hygiene, including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding crowded places if symptomatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

