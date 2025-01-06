Left Menu

Unraveling Loneliness: The Biological Impact on Health

A study from Cambridge and Fudan University reveals that loneliness and social isolation may have biological impacts on health. Researchers found higher levels of specific proteins in lonely individuals, linking them to poor health outcomes and underlining the importance of social connections for well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:24 IST
Unraveling Loneliness: The Biological Impact on Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University have provided new insights into the biological impact of loneliness. The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, highlights the importance of social connections for maintaining good health.

The findings reveal that socially isolated and lonely people have higher levels of certain proteins linked to stress and cholesterol, suggesting a direct biological consequence of loneliness. Among over 42,000 adults studied, those feeling isolated displayed proteins associated with health issues like heart disease and diabetes.

Lead researcher Barbara Sahakian emphasizes the public health threat posed by loneliness, advocating for strategies to enhance social contact and mitigate its negative health effects. The study underscores the role of social ties in boosting the immune system and reducing disease risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025