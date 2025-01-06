Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Takes Precautionary Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has instructed health officials to remain vigilant against Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) despite no reported cases in the state. Officials are advised to monitor new entrants, use preventive measures, and ensure medical supplies are stocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:20 IST
Andhra Pradesh Takes Precautionary Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the potential threat posed by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for heightened vigilance from the state's health officials. Despite a reassuring lack of reported cases, the government is taking preventive measures to mitigate risks.

During a recent teleconference, Naidu directed officials to conduct comprehensive tests where suspicions arise, especially among newcomers to the state. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav was updated on the situation, with no increase in severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases recorded.

Preparedness efforts include the procurement of uniplex testing kits and maintaining adequate stocks of masks, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers. An expert task force has been set up to provide technical guidance, while isolation wards and mock drills aim to ensure readiness in hospitals statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025