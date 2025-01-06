Andhra Pradesh Takes Precautionary Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus

In light of the potential threat posed by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for heightened vigilance from the state's health officials. Despite a reassuring lack of reported cases, the government is taking preventive measures to mitigate risks.

During a recent teleconference, Naidu directed officials to conduct comprehensive tests where suspicions arise, especially among newcomers to the state. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav was updated on the situation, with no increase in severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases recorded.

Preparedness efforts include the procurement of uniplex testing kits and maintaining adequate stocks of masks, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers. An expert task force has been set up to provide technical guidance, while isolation wards and mock drills aim to ensure readiness in hospitals statewide.

