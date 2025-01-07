Left Menu

Stryker Eyes Strategic Expansion with Inari Medical Acquisition

Stryker is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Inari Medical, a deal that could be announced soon. This acquisition would enhance Stryker's offerings for venous diseases. Inari's shares rose on the news, despite a previous downturn. This potential acquisition comes amid rising demand for medical implants.

Medical-device giant Stryker is nearing a significant acquisition of Inari Medical, known for its venous disease treatments, sources inform Reuters. An official announcement could be imminent, although both companies declined immediate comment.

Acquiring Inari, valued at approximately $3 billion, would strategically enhance Stryker's portfolio in addressing venous thromboembolism and related conditions. This move follows Inari's exploration of sale options and high acquisition interest, though alternative suitors remain a possibility.

Inari's stock surged nearly 6% on Monday following the news, though its value had previously decreased by 21% over the last year. The potential deal reflects a broader trend of rising medical implant demand post-pandemic, with Stryker continuing to capitalize on robust procedural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

