Indian Chemical Companies Charged in U.S. Opioid Supply Chain Crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken decisive action against two Indian companies, Athos Chemicals and Raxuter Chemicals, accusing them of importing ingredients essential for the production of the potent opioid, fentanyl, into the United States and Mexico.

The companies, based in Gujarat, face tough legal battles with charges in Brooklyn for distributing precursor chemicals. Adding to the severity, Raxuter and a senior executive, Bhavesh Lathiya, are accused of smuggling and misbranding drugs for interstate commerce.

Lathiya, described as a flight risk, was arrested in New York. The incident underscores broader governmental efforts against opioid trafficking, a crisis responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)