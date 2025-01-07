Left Menu

Indian Chemical Companies Charged in U.S. Opioid Supply Chain Crackdown

Two Indian companies, Athos Chemicals and Raxuter Chemicals, have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for importing ingredients used to produce fentanyl. The indictment also includes charges against a senior executive for smuggling and misbranding drugs. This highlights international efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Updated: 07-01-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:13 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has taken decisive action against two Indian companies, Athos Chemicals and Raxuter Chemicals, accusing them of importing ingredients essential for the production of the potent opioid, fentanyl, into the United States and Mexico.

The companies, based in Gujarat, face tough legal battles with charges in Brooklyn for distributing precursor chemicals. Adding to the severity, Raxuter and a senior executive, Bhavesh Lathiya, are accused of smuggling and misbranding drugs for interstate commerce.

Lathiya, described as a flight risk, was arrested in New York. The incident underscores broader governmental efforts against opioid trafficking, a crisis responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

