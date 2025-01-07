Left Menu

First U.S. H5N1 Bird Flu Death Highlights Public Health Concerns

A patient in Louisiana has died from H5N1 bird flu, marking the first reported human death from the virus in the U.S. The individual was over 65 with underlying conditions and contracted the virus from exposure to birds. Officials emphasize the public health risk remains low, but caution advised.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced the country's first reported human death from H5N1 bird flu. The unnamed patient, exposed to both backyard chickens and wild birds, was hospitalized on December 18 and has since passed away.

The deceased, aged over 65 with pre-existing medical conditions, contributed to the nearly 70 U.S. cases since April, predominantly among farmworkers, as reported by the CDC. Despite low risk to the general public, officials urge caution for those interacting with birds or poultry.

Health experts stress the situation requires close monitoring, as H5N1 can cause severe cases and fatalities. The incident underscores the need for heightened attention to bird flu as an emerging public health issue.

