Weimai Secures $27.3M to Boost Full-Cycle Healthcare Innovation in China

Weimai, a leading force in China's digital healthcare sector, has successfully acquired 200 million yuan (approx. $27.3 million) in a Series D funding round. The influx of capital will be instrumental in advancing its broad spectrum of healthcare services, which cater to the nation's increasing appetite for sustainable and comprehensive medical care.

The recent investment cycle saw the participation of new investors such as CNCB INVESTMENT, CHOICE CAPITAL, and Deqing Industry Development Investment, alongside existing supporters Source Code Capital, Cenova Ventures, and Vision+ Capital. This financial boost is set to enhance Weimai's capabilities in the realms of disease management and artificial intelligence research.

Established in 2015, Weimai has carved out a significant niche as China's largest online platform for full-cycle healthcare management through its Managed Care Organization model. This approach leverages cutting-edge technology to provide seamless healthcare services before, during, and after hospital visits, substantially upgrading the patient experience and service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)