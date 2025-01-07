Left Menu

Weimai Secures $27.3M to Boost Full-Cycle Healthcare Innovation in China

Weimai, China's largest digital full-cycle healthcare platform, secured 200 million yuan in Series D funding to expand its services. The investment will enhance disease management and AI research. Weimai's innovative MCO model integrates online and offline care, aiming to improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:16 IST
Weimai Secures $27.3M to Boost Full-Cycle Healthcare Innovation in China
  • Country:
  • China

Weimai, a leading force in China's digital healthcare sector, has successfully acquired 200 million yuan (approx. $27.3 million) in a Series D funding round. The influx of capital will be instrumental in advancing its broad spectrum of healthcare services, which cater to the nation's increasing appetite for sustainable and comprehensive medical care.

The recent investment cycle saw the participation of new investors such as CNCB INVESTMENT, CHOICE CAPITAL, and Deqing Industry Development Investment, alongside existing supporters Source Code Capital, Cenova Ventures, and Vision+ Capital. This financial boost is set to enhance Weimai's capabilities in the realms of disease management and artificial intelligence research.

Established in 2015, Weimai has carved out a significant niche as China's largest online platform for full-cycle healthcare management through its Managed Care Organization model. This approach leverages cutting-edge technology to provide seamless healthcare services before, during, and after hospital visits, substantially upgrading the patient experience and service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025