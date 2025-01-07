Left Menu

Jharkhand Unscathed: Ansari Reassures on Virus Vigilance

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari reassures there is no need to panic over human metapneumovirus cases detected in other parts of India, as none have been reported in the state. The state remains on alert with resources ready, while awaiting central guidelines for virus prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:39 IST
The health minister of Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari, has stated that the state remains unaffected by the human metapneumovirus infection, urging residents not to panic despite cases detected elsewhere in India.

Ansari confirmed active monitoring of the situation, emphasizing the virus generally causes mild, self-limiting infections. The Centre has urged increased surveillance after cases emerged, aiming to curb respiratory illness transmission.

Jharkhand is prepared and on alert, awaiting prevention guidelines from the Centre, with Ansari instructing the health secretary to engage with civil surgeons to ensure readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

