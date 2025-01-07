Jharkhand Unscathed: Ansari Reassures on Virus Vigilance

The health minister of Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari, has stated that the state remains unaffected by the human metapneumovirus infection, urging residents not to panic despite cases detected elsewhere in India.

Ansari confirmed active monitoring of the situation, emphasizing the virus generally causes mild, self-limiting infections. The Centre has urged increased surveillance after cases emerged, aiming to curb respiratory illness transmission.

Jharkhand is prepared and on alert, awaiting prevention guidelines from the Centre, with Ansari instructing the health secretary to engage with civil surgeons to ensure readiness.

