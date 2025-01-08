Merck's HPV Vaccine Gains Approval in China for Men

Merck & Co, a leading U.S. pharmaceutical company, has reached a new milestone with the approval of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for men by China's medical products administration. This marks a significant expansion in the availability of preventive healthcare options in the region, targeting the male population.

According to the latest announcement from the company, the vaccine is now cleared for use in males aged between 9 and 26 years. This decision was disclosed through a statement released on Chinese social media platforms by Merck, highlighting the growing focus on global health initiatives.

The inclusion of men in the HPV vaccination program represents an important step forward in combatting the virus and reducing the risk of associated diseases. Merck's approval is aligned with broader efforts to improve health outcomes and provide comprehensive preventive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)