Left Menu

Merck's HPV Vaccine Gains Approval in China for Men

Merck & Co announced that its HPV vaccine has received approval from China's medical products administration for use in males aged 9-26 years. This marks a significant development in extending preventive healthcare to a broader demographic in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:09 IST
Merck's HPV Vaccine Gains Approval in China for Men
  • Country:
  • China

Merck & Co, a leading U.S. pharmaceutical company, has reached a new milestone with the approval of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for men by China's medical products administration. This marks a significant expansion in the availability of preventive healthcare options in the region, targeting the male population.

According to the latest announcement from the company, the vaccine is now cleared for use in males aged between 9 and 26 years. This decision was disclosed through a statement released on Chinese social media platforms by Merck, highlighting the growing focus on global health initiatives.

The inclusion of men in the HPV vaccination program represents an important step forward in combatting the virus and reducing the risk of associated diseases. Merck's approval is aligned with broader efforts to improve health outcomes and provide comprehensive preventive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025