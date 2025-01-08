Technovation: Pioneering a Smoke-Free Future

At the 10th Technovation conference in Abu Dhabi, Philip Morris International (PMI) emphasized the pivotal role of innovation and technology in reducing global smoking rates. The event underscored the importance of harm-reducing alternatives to conventional tobacco products.

PMI CEO Jacek Olczak highlighted the inefficacy of banning cigarette alternatives, stressing that evidence supports their effectiveness in addressing smoking issues more rapidly. He emphasized the moral issue of withholding less harmful alternatives globally, noting Japan's significant reduction in cigarette use.

Echoing these views, PMI executives outlined their commitment to a smoke-free future, revealing plans for expanding access to safer alternatives, especially in emerging markets. The company showcased products that avoid combustion and reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.

