Europe Seeks Alternatives to Starlink for Ukraine

The European Union is actively exploring alternatives for satellite internet networks, driven by growing concerns over dependency on Elon Musk's Starlink service. Germany has been instrumental, financing Ukraine's access to Eutelsat's satellite network over the past year.

Eutelsat aims to boost Ukrainian connectivity, potentially expanding from fewer than 1,000 to up to 10,000 terminals. However, funding for this expansion remains under negotiation, leaving room for broader European involvement in ensuring connectivity.

The EU's focus on securing independent capabilities is evident, with initiatives such as the GOVSATCOM and IRIS² projects destined to enhance self-reliance and provide robust alternatives amid geopolitical tensions.

