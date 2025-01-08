Left Menu

Union Health Minister Nadda Inaugurates Key Health Infrastructure in Assam

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a library and informatics centre at LGBRIMH in Tezpur and laid the foundation for a critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital in Assam. Accompanied by Assam's CM, Nadda is participating in various official events during his visit.

Jagat Prakash Nadda
  Country:
  • India

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a new library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda also laid the foundation stone of a critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital in Darrang district, marking a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Despite inclement weather delaying his arrival, Nadda's visit underscored the central government's commitment to advancing mental health resources and facilities in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

