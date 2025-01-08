Gujarat on High Alert: Suspected Human Metapneumovirus Case in Young Boy
A suspected Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case in an eight-year-old boy has been reported in Himatnagar, Gujarat. The boy, currently on a ventilator in ICU, tested positive in a private lab. Health officials are awaiting confirmation from a government lab as precautionary isolation wards are set up in the state.
A suspected case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has emerged in Himatnagar city, located in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, involving an eight-year-old boy now on a ventilator in ICU. Blood samples have been sent to a government lab for confirmation, said district officials.
Dr. Imtiaz Memon remarked that the boy initially tested positive for HMPV at a private lab. However, health authorities sought additional tests to validate these findings. This incident follows Gujarat's first confirmed HMPV infection in a two-month-old infant.
In response, isolation wards have been established in key cities like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot to prevent a potential health crisis. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed that preparations are underway to manage any emergencies as additional testing resources are distributed across the state.
