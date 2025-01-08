Migrants in Mexico Face Uncertain Future Under Trump
Migrants in Mexico anxiously await the impact of President-elect Trump's immigration policies. Many fear his plans to end the CBP app will hinder their chances of entering the U.S. legally. Shelters report increased scrutiny by authorities and threats from organized crime as migrant tensions rise.
With Trump's presidency looming, migrants in Mexico brace for potential hurdles as they attempt to seek asylum in the U.S. Aldo, a Nicaraguan migrant, is among those hoping to secure a CBP app appointment to legally enter the United States.
Migrant shelters across central Mexico report heightened anxiety as Trump promises stricter immigration controls and plans to dismantle the CBP One app. Shelters, surrounded by law enforcement and organized crime, echo concerns about increased abuses and trafficking risks amid crackdowns.
Despite the potential crackdown, migrants like Ahmed from Jordan remain undeterred, willing to pay smugglers to reach the U.S. The uncertainty has put a strain on shelters like Casa Tochan, as they continue to fight for migrants' rights amid rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
