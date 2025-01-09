Shein's London IPO Ambitions Amidst Geopolitical Hurdles
Shein, the fast-fashion giant, plans a London listing in the first half of the year, navigating regulatory challenges amidst geopolitical concerns. The IPO follows a paused U.S. effort due to China-related risks. Key meetings in China may aid regulatory approval, while supply chain scrutiny intensifies.
Online fast-fashion company Shein is preparing for a major London initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of the year. The planned listing hinges on obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, with potential completion by Easter.
Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is visiting China to discuss economic collaboration with vice premier He Lifeng, which might aid Shein's listing approval process. Despite initial setbacks in the U.S. due to geopolitical concerns, Shein is shifting focus to the London Stock Exchange.
Shein's journey to public trading is fraught with challenges, including labor rights scrutiny in its supply chain. Additionally, new Chinese rules on offshore listings add complexity, while Shein faces questions about sourcing cotton from China's contentious Xinjiang region.
