Left Menu

China's Respiratory Health Challenge: Analyzing the Rise in Infections

China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports a slowdown in influenza cases, yet acute respiratory infection cases, including human metapneumovirus, remain high. The flu is expected to decline by mid-to-late January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:49 IST
China's Respiratory Health Challenge: Analyzing the Rise in Infections
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a recent slowing in the rate of influenza virus cases, yet a rise in acute respiratory infectious diseases persists nationwide.

In its latest findings, the China CDC noted a continued high level of human metapneumovirus infections, a common respiratory virus affecting many.

The CDC anticipates that flu activity will start to wane by mid-to-late January, providing a more optimistic outlook for respiratory health in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025