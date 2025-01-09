China's Respiratory Health Challenge: Analyzing the Rise in Infections

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a recent slowing in the rate of influenza virus cases, yet a rise in acute respiratory infectious diseases persists nationwide.

In its latest findings, the China CDC noted a continued high level of human metapneumovirus infections, a common respiratory virus affecting many.

The CDC anticipates that flu activity will start to wane by mid-to-late January, providing a more optimistic outlook for respiratory health in the country.

