China's Respiratory Health Challenge: Analyzing the Rise in Infections
China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports a slowdown in influenza cases, yet acute respiratory infection cases, including human metapneumovirus, remain high. The flu is expected to decline by mid-to-late January.
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a recent slowing in the rate of influenza virus cases, yet a rise in acute respiratory infectious diseases persists nationwide.
In its latest findings, the China CDC noted a continued high level of human metapneumovirus infections, a common respiratory virus affecting many.
The CDC anticipates that flu activity will start to wane by mid-to-late January, providing a more optimistic outlook for respiratory health in the country.
