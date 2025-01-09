Rising Alert: HMPV Cases Surface in Gujarat

An 80-year-old man in Ahmedabad has tested positive for human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking a significant health concern. The patient, who suffers from asthma, is receiving treatment in a private hospital and remains stable, according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Gujarat reported its first HMPV case in January when a two-month-old from Rajasthan was diagnosed and successfully treated. The current case is part of growing concerns as another suspected instance emerges in Himmatnagar, involving an eight-year-old boy on ventilator support.

Known since its discovery in 2001, HMPV is part of the Paramyxoviridae family, closely related to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact, similar to many respiratory viruses, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and hygiene practices.

