United Front Against Drugs: Punjab's Path to Victory

In a resolute call to action, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria asserted that the war on drugs requires the combined efforts of government, social organizations, and stakeholders. At a recent drug awareness event, he addressed the pervasive issue of drug abuse, which remains a pressing concern across the nation, particularly in Punjab.

Educational leaders from around 50 institutions pledged their support, sharing successful initiatives that have decreased youth drug abuse. Governor Kataria stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, social media, and community-driven actions, considering the rise of synthetic drugs as a significant threat.

He called for family and educational institution involvement as critical frontline defenders in this battle, advocating for acceptance and rehabilitation for drug users. Emphasizing education and a compassionate approach, he urged comprehensive measures to fight this societal pandemic.

