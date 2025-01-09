Tragic Demise of Young Student in Goregaon International School
A 16-year-old student committed suicide in the washroom of a Goregaon international school. Depressed and under treatment, she was discovered hanging during karate class. Despite being quickly rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. Her lawyer parents have not suspected foul play. A thorough investigation is ongoing.
A troubling incident unfolded at an international school in Goregaon East as a 16-year-old female student reportedly took her own life in a school washroom, according to Mumbai police.
The girl, who had been battling depression and was under medical care for several months, excused herself during a karate class but did not return.
Her absence prompted an attendant to investigate, leading to the heartbreaking discovery of her hanging. She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The student's parents, both lawyers, expressed no suspicions of foul play, though authorities continue to investigate the circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
