Tragic Demise of Young Student in Goregaon International School

A troubling incident unfolded at an international school in Goregaon East as a 16-year-old female student reportedly took her own life in a school washroom, according to Mumbai police.

The girl, who had been battling depression and was under medical care for several months, excused herself during a karate class but did not return.

Her absence prompted an attendant to investigate, leading to the heartbreaking discovery of her hanging. She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The student's parents, both lawyers, expressed no suspicions of foul play, though authorities continue to investigate the circumstances.

