First Human Metapneumovirus Case of the Season Detected in Assam

A 10-month-old child has been confirmed as the first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in Assam this season, officials reported. The child, currently receiving treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, is said to be in stable condition.

The confirmation of the HMPV infection followed lab results obtained from the Lahowal-based ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre. AMCH Superintendent Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan noted that the child's symptoms were initially cold-related upon admission four days ago.

Senior Scientist Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty from ICMR-RMRC stated that since 2014, 110 HMPV cases have been detected in Dibrugarh. Despite this case being the first of the season, medical professionals emphasize that HMPV is a common virus, contributing to mild respiratory illnesses that often resolve independently.

