1,000 New Health Centres to Bolster Dental Care in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced the establishment of 1,000 primary health centres in Jharkhand, integrating dental services. This move aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and equip government dental facilities with modern technology. Ansari reassured the prioritization of dentists' needs and the safety of duty-doctors.
11-01-2025
Jharkhand's healthcare system is set to see a significant transformation with the announcement of 1,000 new primary health centres, according to the state Health Minister Irfan Ansari.
The centres will integrate dental services, marking a move towards more comprehensive healthcare access in the region.
During the inaugural state-level dental conclave organized by the Jharkhand Health Services Association, Ansari emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing medical services, particularly for dental care, and assured that all government dental facilities will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
