Escalating Violence in Gaza: Deaths Rise

Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip has led to significant casualties, with at least 46,565 Palestinians killed and 109,660 injured since October 7, 2023, according to sources from the local health ministry. The latest data indicates 28 fatalities occurring within the past 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:25 IST
  • Egypt

In an ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military actions have resulted in substantial casualties, according to the enclave's health ministry. As of the latest reports on Sunday, at least 46,565 Palestinians have died and 109,660 sustained injuries since fighting intensified on October 7, 2023.

Despite hopes for a resolution, violence continues unabated, with the health ministry confirming the deaths of 28 individuals in the last 24 hours alone. The humanitarian situation is dire, prompting urgent calls for intervention and peace talks.

Observers note these numbers signal one of the most severe escalations in recent history, highlighting the urgent need for global diplomatic efforts to address the conflict and reduce further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

