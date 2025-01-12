Escalating Violence in Gaza: Deaths Rise

In an ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military actions have resulted in substantial casualties, according to the enclave's health ministry. As of the latest reports on Sunday, at least 46,565 Palestinians have died and 109,660 sustained injuries since fighting intensified on October 7, 2023.

Despite hopes for a resolution, violence continues unabated, with the health ministry confirming the deaths of 28 individuals in the last 24 hours alone. The humanitarian situation is dire, prompting urgent calls for intervention and peace talks.

Observers note these numbers signal one of the most severe escalations in recent history, highlighting the urgent need for global diplomatic efforts to address the conflict and reduce further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)