Expired IV Fluid Sparks Health Department Accountability Crisis

A woman's death and four others falling ill due to expired IV fluid at a hospital in Paschim Medinipur have led the West Bengal Congress to hold the state government accountable. The incident, cited as a result of corruption and negligence, prompted calls for protests and a demand for explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:18 IST
Expired IV Fluid Sparks Health Department Accountability Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

A recent incident where a woman died and four others became ill after childbirth due to the alleged use of expired intravenous fluids at a state-run hospital in Paschim Medinipur district has stirred political unrest in West Bengal.

The state Congress has blamed the West Bengal government, demanding accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the health minister. The mishap has been termed a result of corruption and negligence within the state health department.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president, Subhankar Sarkar, announced plans to protest by organizing a 'gherao' of Swasthya Bhavan on Monday, urging the public to join the demonstration. The protest aims to highlight the lack of infrastructure and demand answers from the health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

