Rising Concerns as Second Child in Puducherry Tests Positive for HMPV
A second child in Puducherry has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is currently being treated at JIPMER. Health officials report that the child, showing symptoms of fever, cough, and runny nose, is recovering well. The administration is taking precautionary measures following the region's first HMPV case last week.
- Country:
- India
A second child in Puducherry has fallen victim to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a viral infection, and is receiving medical attention at JIPMER, a central healthcare facility. According to V Ravichandran, Director of Health for Puducherry, the young patient was admitted after exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, and a runny nose.
The child's condition is reported to be improving, and healthcare officials assure that all necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent further spread. Puducherry's health services are on high alert following this case.
The first case of HMPV in Puducherry was identified last week in a three-year-old child, who was treated in a private hospital and discharged after making a full recovery. The Puducherry administration is heightening vigilance to ensure public safety amidst this health occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Healthcare in India's Fight Against Cancer and Malaria
Reliance Industries Expands Healthcare Portfolio with Karkinos Acquisition
AI: Transforming Healthcare Communication at AIIMS Delhi
Cattle Traders Protest Alleged Police Killings; Healthcare Crisis in Lakki Marwat Unfolds
Himachal Pradesh's Healthcare Overhaul: A Rs 1,570 Crore Initiative