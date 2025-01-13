Rising Concerns as Second Child in Puducherry Tests Positive for HMPV

A second child in Puducherry has fallen victim to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a viral infection, and is receiving medical attention at JIPMER, a central healthcare facility. According to V Ravichandran, Director of Health for Puducherry, the young patient was admitted after exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, and a runny nose.

The child's condition is reported to be improving, and healthcare officials assure that all necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent further spread. Puducherry's health services are on high alert following this case.

The first case of HMPV in Puducherry was identified last week in a three-year-old child, who was treated in a private hospital and discharged after making a full recovery. The Puducherry administration is heightening vigilance to ensure public safety amidst this health occurrence.

