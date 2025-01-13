Left Menu

Rising Concerns as Second Child in Puducherry Tests Positive for HMPV

A second child in Puducherry has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is currently being treated at JIPMER. Health officials report that the child, showing symptoms of fever, cough, and runny nose, is recovering well. The administration is taking precautionary measures following the region's first HMPV case last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:35 IST
Rising Concerns as Second Child in Puducherry Tests Positive for HMPV
  • Country:
  • India

A second child in Puducherry has fallen victim to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a viral infection, and is receiving medical attention at JIPMER, a central healthcare facility. According to V Ravichandran, Director of Health for Puducherry, the young patient was admitted after exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, and a runny nose.

The child's condition is reported to be improving, and healthcare officials assure that all necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent further spread. Puducherry's health services are on high alert following this case.

The first case of HMPV in Puducherry was identified last week in a three-year-old child, who was treated in a private hospital and discharged after making a full recovery. The Puducherry administration is heightening vigilance to ensure public safety amidst this health occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025