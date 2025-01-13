Silent Threat: Understanding Japanese and Murray Valley Encephalitis in Australia

A Victorian man remains in critical condition in hospital after contracting Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne virus, highlighting a growing health concern. Health warnings have been issued in Victoria and New South Wales, advising the public about the risks and offering vaccination options.

While Australia has historically faced lower risks from mosquito-borne diseases compared to other regions, viruses such as Japanese encephalitis and Murray Valley encephalitis are becoming more prevalent despite dry summer conditions. This resurgence is intriguing experts, calling into question how these viruses circulate.

Public health officials are urging residents in high-risk areas to take precautionary measures against mosquito bites. The emphasis on vaccination and protective strategies is aimed at reducing the spread as increasing climate unpredictability presents new challenges.

