Odisha Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A Historic Health Milestone

Odisha has joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana, becoming the 34th state/Union Territory to implement the health scheme. The National Health Authority signed an MoU with Odisha's health department. Since 2018, over 8 crore hospitalisations have been recorded under the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:49 IST
Odisha has officially joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), marking a significant step in expanding health coverage in India. With this move, Odisha becomes the 34th state/Union Territory to implement the initiative, according to Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

The formal agreement was inked by the National Health Authority and Odisha's health department in a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan. Minister Nadda highlighted the scheme's reach, stating that 45% of India's population now have health coverage and noting over 8 crore hospitalisations since its inception in 2018.

The minister emphasized the enhanced access to healthcare, especially in remote areas, made possible by the scheme. He also urged states to set aside political differences in adopting people-centric initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

