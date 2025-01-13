Odisha Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A Historic Health Milestone

Odisha has officially joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), marking a significant step in expanding health coverage in India. With this move, Odisha becomes the 34th state/Union Territory to implement the initiative, according to Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

The formal agreement was inked by the National Health Authority and Odisha's health department in a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan. Minister Nadda highlighted the scheme's reach, stating that 45% of India's population now have health coverage and noting over 8 crore hospitalisations since its inception in 2018.

The minister emphasized the enhanced access to healthcare, especially in remote areas, made possible by the scheme. He also urged states to set aside political differences in adopting people-centric initiatives.

